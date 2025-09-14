WIDE ANGLE: INSIDE THE K-POP BUBBLE

Thanks to the runaway global popularity of Netflix’s new animated film, KPop Demon Hunters, cinemas around the world have picked it up and are now screening a sing-along edition. Huntr/x, the musical girl group featured in the story, has topped charts worldwide with their track Golden.

As the film smashes records and captures audiences everywhere, one question lingers: what makes this animation stand out from the rest? An answer lies in how relatable the main characters are.

The film follows three K-pop girl group members who use their music and voices to protect the world from demonic forces. While the storyline centres on the fantastical notion of “demon hunters”, grounding the protagonists in the guise of K-pop idols adds on-trend authenticity. As co-director Chris Appelhans explained, the aim was “making girls act like real girls, and not just pristine superheroes.”

Rather than dwelling solely on their heroics, the film portrays the characters’ everyday moments and ordinary behaviour. Food, clothes and familiar locations in South Korea are rendered with surprising precision, to the extent that even Korean audiences are astonished at their accuracy, despite the production being based overseas.

But how closely does the film’s version of K-pop reflect the real thing?

FILM VS REALITY

Take the first appearance of Huntr/x members Rumi, Mira and Zoey: with only minutes to go before a performance, they are shown devouring kimbap, ramen, fish cakes and snacks — fuel for the stage. In reality, idols may often end up grabbing a quick bite of kimbap or ramen in the car between packed schedules.

More commonly, however, strict diets are the norm. There are reports that sometimes trainees — aspiring K-pop idols who are part of an entertainment company’s training programme — are even forced to shed weight by agencies: one of the industry’s darker aspects. Yet, as idols mature, many develop their own healthier routines, not simply for looks but to ensure longevity in their careers.

Meanwhile, in the case of boy group Saja Boys, the film highlights the fans’ fascination with their sculpted abs. In reality, male idols often put themselves through intense workouts to build impressive physiques, showing off toned bodies and six-packs on stage for their fans.

Then there is the question of accommodation. In the film, Huntr/x members share a luxurious penthouse overlooking Seoul’s skyline. In reality, agencies often provide dorm accommodation to facilitate scheduling and teamwork, usually near the company, and often managers live with artists. The quality varies greatly, with newcomers typically placed in modest housing.

After debut, successful idols may upgrade their accommodation as the money starts to roll in, but a penthouse, as shown in the film, is more fantasy than fact. BTS is a notable exception, progressing from sharing a converted office (not even a proper house) to one of Seoul’s most prestigious apartments. Most idols tend to strike out on their own some years after debut, balancing solo activities with personal life. By then, their choice of home usually reflects their individual earnings.

The film mirrors K-pop reality in other respects. One Huntr/x member, Zoey, is Korean-American — reflecting the industry’s trend since the 2000s towards multinational line-ups designed to create a global audience. Blackpink, for instance, includes two Korean members with overseas backgrounds and one foreign national, which has bolstered their international reach.

THE RIGHT MUSIC

The film also shows Zoey writing and composing songs: many idols are now singer-songwriters. With the industry demanding constant renewal, the shelf life of an “idol” is very short. Writing and producing music has become both a way to extend careers and secure additional income streams.

BTS are all credited songwriters, while figures such as BigBang’s G-Dragon, Block B’s Zico, and i-dle’s Soyeon have all built reputations — and royalties — through their creative work. Increasingly, even K-pop trainees now learn songwriting and production before their debut.

Beyond these points, the film captures a wide slice of K-pop culture as it really exists — from fan sign events to the sea of light sticks waving at concerts.

More than any other element, it’s the music that gives the film its sharpest sense of realism. Executive music producer Ian Eisendrath teamed up with record label THEBLACKLABEL to produce K-pop tracks that sound right at home in the current charts. Blending trendy and catchy hooks with the story itself has drawn in not only animation fans but also audiences lured by the music alone.

Co-director Maggie Kang put it plainly in an interview: “We really wanted to immerse the world in K-pop.” At the same time, she noted that the film deliberately heightens certain aspects of the genre. That kind of exaggeration is only natural in animation, where drama is part of the appeal. What matters is that every flourish is still grounded in reality.

For viewers familiar with Korean culture and K-pop, that means spotting a wealth of details that might otherwise go unnoticed — and it’s this layer of discovery that may well be among the key factors driving the popularity of KPop Demon Hunters.

The writer is a Lecturer in Korean at SOAS at the University of London in the UK

Republished from The Conversation

Published in Dawn, ICON, September 14th, 2025