45 points across Sindh ‘dangerous’ in view of incoming floods: CM Shah

There are 45 locations across Sindh that are “dangerous” in view of the incoming floods from Punjab and where staff had been deployed, according to CM Murad Ali Shah.

“At Matiari, then Kotli Barrage, then Sujawal and Thatta bunds downstream … we have harboured it all,” he said.

The chief minister also addressed the heavy rains in Karachi, recalling the previous floods of 2007 in which “many people” lost their lives and the 2020 situation.

“The mistake we did … and not just mine alone but people should understand this mindset; do not head for your homes when there is sudden heavy rain. You should stay where you are as it will take a few hours for the water to drain,” CM Shah said.

He added, “Our mistake was that we should have informed the people properly [about this.”