From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Quaid’s death anniversary

Published September 11, 2025

KARACHI: Pakistan will today (Monday) observe the second death anniversary of the father of the nation, Quaid-i-Azam Moham­mad Ali Jinnah. Throughout the country business will be at standstill and flags will fly half-mast on all public buildings. …

The Prime Minister, Mr Liaquat Ali Khan says: “Two years have passed since the Architect of Pakistan and Father of the Nation, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, left us. He bequeathed two great legacies to us. Pakistan is one. His own indomitable spirit, his own steadfast, unquestioning loyalty to the national cause is the other. …” — Staff correspondent

[As reported by news agencies in Dacca, final counting of bodies recovered from the wreckage of the Chittagong Express, which crashed on Friday [Sept 8] night near Bhairab Bazar, revealed a total of 37 dead, according to an official announcement by the Eastern Pakistan Railway. Sixty-five persons received minor injuries while five others were seriously injured, it was stated ... earlier... . Only ten bodies have so far been Identified. … The Chief Traffic Manager announced that the recovery of dead bodies from the train wreckage has been completed.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025

