From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Quaid’s goal

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto has said that democracy was Quaid’s goal but it implied not only the establishment of institutions but also the observance of certain disciplines. In a message on the death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam, the Prime Minister said freedom to the Quaid meant not only sovereignty and political independence but also freedom from bigotry, xenophobia, prejudice, parochialism and intolerance. Justice for him connoted not only the supremacy of law but also the social struggle against iniquity and deprivation. The Prime Minister invited the people … to search their consciences and examine how far they had assimilated the principles which were central to his faith and provided the motive … of an unparalleled mission.

[As per a separate report,] Mohtarma Shirin Jinnah, sister of the Quaid-i-Azam, called upon the people ... to rededicate themselves to hard work so that they and the future generations could live a dignified life. In a message … she said the most befitting homage we can pay to him [the Quaid] is to assert our dignity … honour [and] self-respect, which he himself symbolised within his own personality. — News agencies

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025