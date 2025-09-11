E-Paper | September 11, 2025

We need efficiency, not more provinces

THIS is with reference to the article ‘New provinces?’ (Aug 23). Every now and then, some dubious elements propose the creation of new provinces, triggering an unnecessary debate. It is crucial to consider the practical implications of such a move, particularly in terms of its economic costs and complexity. The idea of creating new provinces is, indeed, an emotive one, but the financial burden that it would place on the national exchequer could be substantial.

From the establishment of provincial assemblies, high courts, and public infrastructure to the complexities involved in constitutional amendments, the said approach seems far from being cost-effective, especially in today’s economic climate. Pakistan’s financial situation and the need to prioritise current challenges, such as terrorism, economic recovery, and geopolitical tensions, make the call for the creation of new provinces impractical at this juncture.

Instead, a more sustainable solution lies in empowering local governance through special development zones (SDZs). These zones can address regional in-equalities by promoting both economic growth and social development, with a particular focus on underdeveloped regions. SDZs offer a way forward that allows for targeted growth and social welfare without the significant financial burden that new provinces would entail.

For example, regions like Shenzhen in China, Iskandar Malaysia and Dubai have successfully implemented models combining economic incentives with social development. Shenzhen, once a small fishing village, is now a global metropolis with its gross domestic product (GDP) exceeding $400 billion.

Similarly, Iskandar Malaysia has attracted over $35 billion in investment since its establishment, creating hundreds of thousands of jobs, and improving social infrastructure. These regions demonstrate that SDZs can drive economic growth and social welfare simultaneously.

SDZs offer a cost-effective solution as they can be implemented with less finan-cial burden and greater administrative efficiency, empowering local governments to address regional disparities.

In addition, SDZs focus on four key features that promote inclusive growth. SDZs create opportunities for local entrepreneurs and small businesses, ensuring that the economic benefits are shared across regions. SDZs may prioritise underdeveloped areas by improving infrastructure, creating jobs, and providing access to vital social services.

SDZs empower local authorities to manage development projects, ensuring that regional needs are addressed more effectively. Beyond economic growth, SDZs aim at improving the quality of life by focusing on housing, healthcare and education, initiating a holistic approach to development.

Rather than dividing our country further, we should focus on enhancing the efficiency of existing structures, ensuring that local governments have the tools and resources to manage development projects effectively. This approach, which empowers local authorities to make decisions suited to their region’s specific needs, could foster more inclusive growth and reduce inequality across Pakistan.

Zahid Maqsood Sheikh
Lahore

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025

