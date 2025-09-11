E-Paper | September 11, 2025

Capital libraries

From the Newspaper Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 10:17am

THIS is with reference to the letter ‘Libraries in Islamabad’ (July 21). Contrary to the contents of the letter, there is no dearth of libraries in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The only problem is that students and researchers are either not aware of them, or do not feel confident about accessing them.

Apart from the National Library in the G5 sector, all public-sector universities have libraries. The National Digital Library (NDL) of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) is designed to facilitate researchers in public and private universities. Public libraries exist in F9 Park and G11. The embassy of the United States offers a link to the Library of Congress.

All major Islamabad-based think-tanks have libraries. The Faisal Mosque has a huge library. The National Assembly and Senate maintain wonderful libraries. Most government offices have libraries as well, and the same is true of all public-sector academic institutions.

The Islamabad Club and the National Archives of Pakistan have libraries, too. Most libraries in Islamabad are open to public, and have photocopy facility as well.

Tughral Yamin
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...
Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...