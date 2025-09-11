Capital libraries

THIS is with reference to the letter ‘Libraries in Islamabad’ (July 21). Contrary to the contents of the letter, there is no dearth of libraries in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The only problem is that students and researchers are either not aware of them, or do not feel confident about accessing them.

Apart from the National Library in the G5 sector, all public-sector universities have libraries. The National Digital Library (NDL) of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) is designed to facilitate researchers in public and private universities. Public libraries exist in F9 Park and G11. The embassy of the United States offers a link to the Library of Congress.

All major Islamabad-based think-tanks have libraries. The Faisal Mosque has a huge library. The National Assembly and Senate maintain wonderful libraries. Most government offices have libraries as well, and the same is true of all public-sector academic institutions.

The Islamabad Club and the National Archives of Pakistan have libraries, too. Most libraries in Islamabad are open to public, and have photocopy facility as well.

Tughral Yamin

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025