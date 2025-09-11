E-Paper | September 11, 2025

Abandoned hospital

Published September 11, 2025

THE 50-bed government hospital in Mansoor Nagar in Karachi’s Orangi Town stands as a grim reminder of neglect. Built to serve one of the city’s poorest communities, it is today little more than a haunted structure.

The building does exist, but the wards are deserted, equipment is left to accumulate rust, medicines are just not unavailable, and staff members show up at will only to mark their attendance.

Many of the patients are elderly and impoverished, and they are forced to buy even the most basic medicines from outside, often having to choose between food and treatment. The hospital lacks clean water and sanitation. The elements of oversight and accountability are simply missing.

The building stands, but the expensive equipments, such as dental units, X-ray machines and laboratory instruments, that were once installed with great fanfare, now lie idle. The water filtration plant is not functional either.

All that the community is asking for is dignity. Doctors and paramedics should attend to their assigned duties, medicines should be supplied regularly, and equipment should be made functional. In a nutshell, the system should work.

It is tragic that a place meant to heal has become a symbol of helplessness. The provincial government should fulfil its moral duty and restore the hospital so that it may serve the people it was built for.

Ahsan ul Haque
Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025

