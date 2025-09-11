E-Paper | September 11, 2025

Stumbling blocks

AS someone having remained close to the Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO), I speak from personal experience that even after 23 years, the same retired individuals remain on the board. In fact, five of them have taken turns serving as chief executive officers (CEOs), violating the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registration norms and undermining overall institutional accountability.

Despite billions of rupees having been invested, Rural Support Programmes (RSPs) have failed to make a real impact on poverty. Actually, in many cases, poverty has only worsened in the areas where these programmes are active. This culture of clinging to power is stifling our youth. Talented and energetic young Pakistanis are being forced out legally or illegally in search of opportunities abroad.

Many have tragically lost their lives trying to reach Europe through unsafe routes. The tragedy is that in this era of artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation, our youth remain sidelined, while ‘typewriter-era’ individuals dominate positions of influence. These people have destroyed institutions.

The government must take urgent steps to address the challenges faced by the younger generation. Opportunities must be created for them to participate meaningfully in national development. Without integrating our youth into the national mainstream, the dream of a prosperous Pakistan will remain distant.

Aijaz Ali Khuwaja
Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025

