UNREADABLE INSTRUCTIONS: The package inserts or leaflets that come with medications provide crucial information and instructions to users. However, the font size used in them is often extremely small, making it nearly impossible for many people, especially those who wear glasses, to read without straining their eyes. It is ironic that while these leaflets are intended to inform and protect consumers, their tiny print can actually hinder the user’s ability to understand and follow the instructions. Pharmaceutical companies should reconsider the font size used in these inserts to ensure they are readable.

Dr Khalilullah Shaikh

Naudero

INSUFFICIENT PENSIONS: Retired government employees are struggling to survive on their insufficient pensions. These elderly citizens dedicated their lives to public service, contributing their youth and energy to the growth of this country, but, in their old age, they are forced to face financial distress and government’s neglect. As such, inflation continues to soar, leaving them helpless and dependent. The government must review and revise the pension policy for the retirees. These senior citizens deserve sufficient pensions, dignity, care and peace in the final chapter of their lives.

Nafisa Younus

Karachi

A SILENT PANDEMIC: Every time a scandal breaks out or a tragedy takes place, the noise merely lasts a day or two. Then it quickly vanishes. We simply shrug, scroll, use hashtags and move on. The problem is we have accepted help-lessness as something normal. As a matter of fact, we have stopped writing letters, staging protests and demanding resig- nations. The real pandemic in Pakistan is not the menace of corruption or incompetence; it is learned helplessness. And until we break it, nothing will change. So let us stay loud. Let us refuse to let this week’s tragedy fade into next week’s memory hole. Maybe then, the people in power will realise that the silence they bank on has finally ended.

Sajjad Mehdi

Sukkur

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025