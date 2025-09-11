WCLA accused of rules breach for new hiring

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has advertised three senior posts [allegedly] in violation of its own service rules.

“The three slots - director (administration), director (conservation & planning), and director (engineering) — are being made under MPS-III (Management Position Scales) to hire ‘favourite candidates’ on high salaries on MPS in contradiction of the existing BPS of the authority,” a source says.

He says the WCLA is ignoring the fact that these positions originally existed in its service rules which are for BPS 19-20 officers or for promotees and deputation officers.

“The same designation on two different scales will create conflict of interest in the authority’s matters, whereas all these posts of BPS are already filled with additional charges,” he says.

Under the WCLA (Appointment & Conditions of Service) Rules, 2016, the posts of director (administration), director (conservation & planning), and director (engineering) are sanctioned in BPS-19/20. The rules clearly state that these seats are to be filled either through promotion of eligible BPS-18 officers or through deputation/transfer — with no mention of MPS-III appointments.

Earlier, in the WCLA recruitment advertisement, applications for the post of director (conservation & planning) were sought for BPS-19/20. On the policy side, MP scales are governed by the federal establishment division’s “Management Position Scales Policy, 2020” (O.M. No. 1/3/2020-E-6 dated June 22, 2020). This policy restricts MP-I, MP-II and MP-III to specially created, notified management slots with defined ToRs, qualifications, and contractual terms.

The rules and notifications make it clear that the WCLA’s new directors posts in MPS III — which already existed in BPS-19/20 cadre positions — cannot legally be advertised under MPS-III without a fresh, gazetted amendment.

“As the local government & community development (LG&CD) department has reportedly issued an internal notification permitting MPS-scale appointments in WCLA, however, as per sources, such an order carries no legal force unless published in the Punjab Gazette,” the source says.

Under Section 23 of the Punjab Civil Servants Act, 1974, any rule-making or amendment regarding service matters must be notified in the official gazette.

When contacted, WCLA spokesperson Taniya Qureshi told Dawn that the amendment had been made to the service rules and regulations of the authority to hire the three directors under MPS-III.

“There is a difference in the ToRs of both the posts -- MPS and BPS. Promotion will be made of the relevant officers at the due time, as per the criteria in the service rules and regulations,” she said.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025