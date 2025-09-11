Woman tortured to death by husband, in-laws

LAHORE: A woman was allegedly tortured to death by her husband and in-laws in Burki area here the other day.

Identified as Umme Hani, the mother of two had been facing domestic violence for the last many months.

The police lodged a first information report on the complaint of victim woman’s cousin Wajih who alleged that Umme Hani was brutally tortured many times in the past.

A few days back, he said family of Umme Hani received her call and she revealed that her father-in-law sexually harassed her.

She was asked to bring the matter into the notice of her husband, Wajih said, adding that he and some other family members rushed to her house.

As they entered the house, they heard the cries of Umme Hani and then witnessed that she was being tortured by her in-laws.

She had suffered multiple injuries by her husband, his parents and other family members and was taken to a local hospital where she breathed her last.

The police said body had been shifted to the city morgue for autopsy and further investigations were underway.

shot dead: A property dealer was allegedly shot dead by armed men in Nisthar Colony area here on Tuesday.

Identified as Irshad, the property dealer was going to a local market in his car when two unknown armed men intercepted him and sprayed a volley of bullets before fleeing the scene.

A police official said the victim was critically injured in the attack, and he was taken to a local hospital where he breathed his last. The police shifted his body to the city morgue for autopsy and launched further investigations.

ROOF COLLAPSE: A minor girl died when the roof of a house collapsed at Multan Road.

The incident took place at the Saleem Bazaar near Masnoora Bazaar on Tuesday. The emergency services launched a rescue operation at the site.

A police official said that the roof of a room of the house collapsed due to its dilapidated condition. He said a minor girl, Muskan, got trapped under the debris and died of critical head and neck injuries.

The police launched further investigations into the incident when the Rescue 1122 teams completed the rescue operation.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025