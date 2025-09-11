E-Paper | September 11, 2025

Man held for playing loud music gets bail

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 09:34am

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Thursday granted bail to a man arrested for playing loud music in his car.

Nawab Town police presented the suspect, Danish, before the magistrate at Model Town courts.

The magistrate allowed bail to the suspect and ordered the police to release him.

According to police, Danish was playing a Punjabi song with loud music in his car on Sept 6.

Police said the suspect was intercepted at a picket and warned that it was the night of 12th Rabi ul Awwal, but he allegedly responded that the car was his private property and he could use it as he wished.

The police arrested the man and registered a case against him for violation of The Punjab Sound Systems (Regulation) Act 2015.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...
Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...