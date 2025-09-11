Man held for playing loud music gets bail

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Thursday granted bail to a man arrested for playing loud music in his car.

Nawab Town police presented the suspect, Danish, before the magistrate at Model Town courts.

The magistrate allowed bail to the suspect and ordered the police to release him.

According to police, Danish was playing a Punjabi song with loud music in his car on Sept 6.

Police said the suspect was intercepted at a picket and warned that it was the night of 12th Rabi ul Awwal, but he allegedly responded that the car was his private property and he could use it as he wished.

The police arrested the man and registered a case against him for violation of The Punjab Sound Systems (Regulation) Act 2015.

