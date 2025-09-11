Two cops suspended for allowing trucks to use closed bridge

BAHAWALPUR: Khanewal DPO Ismail Kharak has suspended two policemen for getting bribe from truck drivers to use a closed bridge.

According to police sources, ASI Muhammad Iftikhar and constable Muhammad Tayyab were deployed at an old bridge near Sindhnai Barrage over river Ravi. The bridge was closed to heavy traffic due to flood but both policemen allowed trucks to use it after paying certain amount.

The DPO suspended them and ordered an inquiry against them.

Meanwhile, the Punjab IGP has suspended SDPO Jalalpur Peerwala Latif Ahmed Moghul for alleged negligence in rescue and relief work, replacing him with place Muhammad Ramzan.

Sources said Latif Ahmed Moghul was suspended for proposing a breach in a local dyke to save settlements around Jalalpur Peerwala and the higher officials took it ill that he proposed the breach without their prior notice and approval. His complaint was passed on to the IGP who placed him under suspension.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Railways has suspended ASM Fraz Hussain of the Sher shah railway station on the charges of alleged negligence.

According to railway’s sources, Fraz Hussain had, on Sept 5, diverted Thal Express going to Rawalpindi from Multan on the track meant for Karachi Express.

The train driver with the presence of his mind noted this blunder and immediately halted the train.

Railway officials have yet to institute an inquiry into this alleged negligence.

INJURED: A woman and her minor daughter were injured when the roof of their dilapidated house collapsed due to the recent heavy rain that lashed Multan and its surrounding areas.

As per Kup police, Rahat Bibi (40) and her eight-year-old daughter, Aisha, residents of Gali Papran Wali in Chowk Bazaar, Multan, suffered injuries in the incident and were rescued and shifted to the hospital by their neighbours.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025