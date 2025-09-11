E-Paper | September 11, 2025

Power workers decry proposed privatisation

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 09:32am
LAHORE: Activists of the All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union protest against privatisation at Shimla Pahari Chowk. — White Star
LAHORE: The All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union staged countrywide protest rallies against the proposed privatisation of power companies and a demo was also held in Lahore in front of the press club on Wednesday.

The workers demanded the government refrain from privatising profitable electricity companies and ensure safety measures and provision of protective equipment to the line staff to prevent increasing accidents.

They also urged the government to lift the ban on recruitment besides approving performance allowance payments in the companies where it had yet not been granted.

Addressing the rally, union general secretary Khurshid Ahmed urged the prime minister to stop the privatisation of power companies ‘to satisfy the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’.

He claimed that the purchase of costly electricity from independent power producers (IPPs) caused the high electricity prices making life unbearable for the common man. He urged the government to negotiate with the IPPs for the reduction of these rates.

He demanded safety measures for workers, lifting ban on recruitment and approval of performance allowances in remaining electricity companies.

He further demanded an additional one-month basic salary as performance allowance for Wapda employees similar to that of the workers of electricity companies. He warned if the government failed to protect the electricity department and engage in negotiations, workers would be compelled to stage a sit-in in Islamabad.

On this occasion, prayers were offered for the electricity workers who lost their lives during work and martyrs of the defence forces.

The rally was also addressed by Osama Tariq, Malik Zahid, Shahbaz Thakur, Mehar Muhammad Jamil, Rana Shafiq, Farman Ali Bhatti, Nosher Khan, Rana Rafiq, Sajid Kazmi, Shafqat Javed, Muzaffar Mateen, Hassan Munir Bhatti, Amanullah, Dr. Ramzan and Asif Awan.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025

