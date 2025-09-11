Two ‘dacoits’ killed in encounters

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two alleged dacoits were killed in encounters at Faisalabad and Mian Channu.

In the Jaranwala Saddar police precinct, Elite Force officials chased three alleged robbers who the police claimed were looting people near Chak 115-GB. Police claimed the outlaws hid in a nearby sugarcane field and opened fire, which was retaliated.

Police later found one of them injured, while two others managed to flee.

Police claimed the injured suspect was shifted to the Jaranwala THQ Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police claimed he was hit by the bullets of his accomplices.

Police have yet to identify the deceased suspect.

In another similar incident at Mian Channu in Khanewal near Chak 124/15-L, an alleged dacoit was killed in an encounter with the Crime Control Department (CCD).

The suspect had been identified as Muhammad Zohaib and police claimed he was shot and killed by the bullets of his accomplices.

Meanwhile, an alleged robber belonging to Lahore had been killed on Wednesday near Sem Nullah Bridge of Chak 99-JB at Gojra.

Police claimed that three suspects riding a motorcycle were signalled to stop, but they opened fire on the policemen. The police team returned the fire and after the guns went silent, one of them was found injured, while two others managed to flee.

Police said the suspect later died and was identified as Adeel Siraj of Bund Road, Lahore.

Police claimed he died by multiple bullets fired by his accomplices. Police claimed he was involved in dozens of dacoities.

ARRESTED: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested six people for human smuggling in Faisalabad and Sargodha on Wednesday.

A press release said that two suspects, Shan Ali and Muhammad Rizwan, were offloaded from a flight when they were found to be traveling with forged documents.

It said that on their indication, FIA nabbed four agents, who allegedly received Rs2 million from them to send them to Europe via Libya.

The arrested agents include Sarfraz, Hamza, Farooq and Zeshan.

MURDER MYSTERY SOLVED: The Batala Colony police claimed to have solved a blind murder of a man in Faisalabad and arrested a couple for killing him.

Police spokesperson told reporters on Wednesday that on August 23, one Syed Shurjeel Ahmad was found murdered in his house located in the Rabbani Colony’s main bazaar. His murder case was registered against an unidentified woman and a man who were seen by neighbours running out of the house of the deceased.

The spokesperson said that police used modern technology and reviewed the data of mobile phones being used at the location and finally traced and arrested a young couple, identified as Muhammad Asif and his wife Shazia Bibi, residents of Ahmad Abad locality of Faisalabad.

He claimed the couple confessed to the killing and revealed that they were living on rent in a small portion of the deceased’s house.

They said that when the deceased forcibly evicted them from the house, they hammered him to death when he was asleep.

KIDNAPPED: A 15-year-old orphan boy has been missing and presumed to be kidnapped by unidentified persons in Gojra.

In her complaint on Wednesday, the mother of the abducted child, Nargis Bibi of Chak 360 JB, informed the Gojra Saddar police that her son Ali Haider went to the fields on Tuesday to bring fodder but did not return.

She said that he might be kidnapped by unidentified persons.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025