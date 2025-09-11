E-Paper | September 11, 2025

Suspect killed in ‘CCD shoot-out’

SAHIWAL: A suspected outlaw was killed while his three accomplices managed to escape during an encounter with the Crime Control Department (CCD) near village 95/6-R, along the New Faisalabad Bypass Road on Wednesday.

CCD officials claimed that a mobile patrol unit came across two motorcycles carrying four riders. When police signalled them to stop, the suspects opened fire on the patrol vehicle. In retaliation, CCD personnel returned fire. One motorcycle fled the scene, while the other crashed, causing two suspects to fall. Despite being injured, the suspects continued firing at the police. The exchange of gunfire reportedly lasted around 15 minutes.

After the cross firing ended, police found the body of one suspect, later identified as Umer Daraz alias Umeri, a resident of village 57/GD, Tehsil Sahiwal. A pistol and a motorcycle were recovered from the scene.

Police claimed that Umer Draz was involved in more than one dozen criminal cases. CCD officials claimed that he was killed in firing by his own accomplices.

Farid Town police registered a case against the three suspects under sections 353, 324, 186, 411, 34, and 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code, along with Section 13 (2) of the Punjab Arms Ordinance, 1965.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Sahiwal CCD Station House Officer Waqas Ahmed.

