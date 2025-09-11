Miscreants dumped sandbags, concrete slabs in Gujrat drain

GUJRAT: The city’s A division police have booked some unidentified miscreants after sacks of sand, scrap and concrete slabs were recovered from a drain along the GT Road near Shah Hussain locality, hindering the smooth flow of water.

According to the police, the case against unidentified suspects has been registered for attempting to block the drainage system, on the report of a sanitary supervisor of the Gujrat Municipal Corporation (GtMC) under section 172-2 (b) of the Punjab Local Government Act 2022, and an investigation has been started.

Gujrat city has been facing massive urban flooding for at least a week.

Most of the main roads of the city have been cleared of water, except the Jail Chowk, Rehman Shaheed Road and Jinnah Road, besides streets in some low-lying areas, which were inundated until Wednesday night.

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the provincial minister for housing Bilal Yaseen also visited the city’s flood-affected areas on Wednesday, along with the secretaries of housing and local government departments, Gujranwala Commissioner Naveed Haider and Gujrat Deputy Commissioner Nurulain Qureshi.

The urban flooding also inundated the parking lots in the basements of different plazas and commercial areas of the city, from where damaged vehicles were pulled out with the help of heavy vehicles. The parked cars have been heavily damaged because of remaining in water for around a week, the owners say, adding that at least 35 vehicles were pulled out from a basement near Prince Chowk.

Moreover, the basements of many commercial plazas and residential buildings are filled with water, they say.

Locals say that the water was almost cleared from Rehman Shaheed Road and Chah Budhey Wala Road near Jail Chowk earlier in the day on Wednesday, but in the evening the water level again rose up to 6-8 inches.

Meanwhile, Minister Bilal Yaseen told the media at the Jail Chowk that the Punjab government has planned to improve the sewerage and drainage systems of Gujrat as well as other urban centres of the province, for which the budget has already been allocated.

He said that the staff and machinery from other cities had also worked around the clock during the last four days to clear Gujrat city of the urban flooding.

He added that at least two new disposal stations would be established at Loraan Chowk and Hailsey storm water channel to save Gujrat city from urban flooding in the future.

He said the Punjab government distributed meals and uncooked food items among the flood-affected people of Gujrat district. The minister also distributed food bags among some affected families near Fawara Chowk.

A Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) official said that following the clearance of water from the main roads, the agency was focusing on draining water from streets and open areas.

Meanwhile, an anti-dengue fumigation campaign has also been launched in urban and rural areas of the district, he claims.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025