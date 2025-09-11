E-Paper | September 11, 2025

Legislators vote to eject Rajapaksa from mansion

AFP Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 07:23am

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s parliament voted on Wed­nesday to evict former president Mahinda Rajap­aksa and two others from state-owned mansions under austerity measures introduced by the new leftist government.

President Anura Kum­ara Dissanayake’s party voted en masse to endorse a bill that will repeal a 1986 law that granted former leaders luxury accommodation and secretarial services. Only one opposition MP voted against the bill, which was passed with a two-thirds majority of 150 in the 225-member assembly. The bill was cleared a day after the Supreme Court ruled that stripping former heads of state of their privileges did not violate the constitution.

The legislation followed Rajapaksa’s refusal this year to vacate a lavish residence in the capital des­pite repeated requests.

Under the 1986 law, former presidents were also entitled to luxury cars with government-supplied fuel and secretarial staff on top of bodyguards.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025

