Murad links encroachments on drains to urban flooding

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that encroachments along rivers and storm-water drains were a major cause of urban flooding, criticising the obstruction of waterways as a violation of natural processes.

Speaking to the media during his visit to parts of the city, he said that no government had sanctioned permanent housing developments in riverbeds.

“No government has authorised the construction of permanent housing societies in riverbeds, but obstructing the natural flow of rivers goes against nature — and that is precisely what has happened here,” he noted.

Mr Shah said the provincial government, along with elected representatives and civic institutions, was working around the clock to safeguard citizens as heavy rains and rising river levels posed fresh challenges across the province.

“At present, provincial ministers and senior officers of the administration are with me in the field,” he said.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of four lives in Malir during the night, adding that rescue teams had saved several people trapped near the Korangi causeway earlier in the morning.

Highlighting the scale of rainfall, the chief minister stated that heavy showers had also been reported in Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparkar, Jamshoro and Dadu.

He noted that small dams in Tharparkar had filled up, which brought relief to local communities.

Earlier, he conducted an extensive visit to the city to review the situation following heavy monsoon rains.

The chief minister first visited Qayyumabad and the Korangi causeway, where he inspected the dewatering operation.

He remarked that the Korangi causeway resembled a river and directed authorities to ensure its clearance once the flow of the Malir river subsided.

He later visited Shahrah-i-Bhutto and inspected the Malir river outfall, where Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah briefed him about overnight rescue operations. He noted that the release of water from the Malir river would help clear the Korangi causeway.

CM Shah also visited Saadi Town via Malir Cantonment, where he was informed that overflow from Lath and Thado dams had entered the town through the motorway.

Later, he visited Jinnah Avenue, where he inspected the drainage system connected to Mehran Nala and checked the machinery installed there. From Jinnah Avenue, he proceeded to the Lyari River to review the drainage situation.

