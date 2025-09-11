E-Paper | September 11, 2025

Manchhar Lake records 14-foot rise after 3 days of heavy rain

Our Correspondent Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 07:24am

DADU: The country’s largest freshwater lake, Manchhar, has recorded a 14-foot rise in its level over the past three days in the wake of heavy rainfall and continuous inflow of rainwater from mountain streams.

Sources in the Irrigation Department said the water level in the lake had reached 114 RL (Reduced Level) and it continued to rise with water continuing to pour in from Nai Gaj, Nai Nali, Angai and Neying Sharif natural rain drains. The lake’s total storage capacity is 133 RL.

In 2022, the lake’s embankment had developed a breach triggering severe flooding across nearby areas, including Bhan Saeedabad and Johi that fell within the constituency of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. Emergency measures were being considered to avoid a repeat of the 2022 disaster, said the sources.

Sher Mohammad Mallah, an irrigation official posted at the lake, told Dawn that the lake’s embankments were safe and they had started patrolling to monitor the dykes. Heavy rains in mountainous area had caused the level of water in the lake to rise, he said.

Nai Gaj swollen with rainwater

Heavy rainfall in Kirthar mountain range has triggered flash floods in Nai Gaj and other hill streams, said sources in the Irrigation Department.

Nai Gaj rose by 10 feet late at night, causing water levels to rise in Nai Nali, Nai Angai, and other streams, said the sources.

All low-lying areas in Kachho had submerged in floodwater and Chhanni Road near Chhanni bridge had also come under water. Several villages in Kachho region had been cut off from Johi.

The floodwaters were expected to flow through natural routes and eventually fall in Manchhar Lake, according to officials.

Flash flood washes away gas pipeline

A powerful flash flood triggered by heavy rains in Balochistan’s mountain ranges swept away main gas pipeline to Thana Bola Khan, cutting off gas to several areas.

According to Sui Southern Gas Company Zonal Incharge Ejaz Jakhrani, the 4-inch dia pipeline from Karachi to Thana Bola Khan suffered severe damage as around 150 feet piece of the pipeline had been completely washed away. The company had suffered significant infrastructural loss in the incident, he said.

He said that repair work was not possible at the moment due to high volume of floodwater. Heavy machinery would be brought in once the water receded but damaged culverts and broken roads were delaying access to the affected areas, he said.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025

