Four vulnerable points identified downstream Sukkur Barrage

LARKANA: The Northern Dadu Division of the Irrigation Department has so far identified four vulnerable points along the 86 mile-long river embankments the division looks after.

The marked points are: Moria Loop Bund Mile (from 0/0 mile to 1/0 mile) opposite Naudero City (most vulnerable), Akil Loop Bund (0/0 mile to 0/7 mile) opposite Larkana city (vulnerable), Larkana-Sehwan Bund (16/7 mile) near Mohenjo Daro, spurs at Ruk Loop Bund (0/5, 1/1,1/6 and 2/3 mile) Shikarpur district (vulnerable).

The division’s superintendent engineer, Jamil Sangi, said that all the protective bunds in the jurisdiction of the division in Larkana had been raised and at present their condition was satisfactory as these were protected by stone pitching.

The stone pitching and raising of dykes at vulnerable points had been done along Sukkur-Larkana dyke (from 0/2 mile to 5/6 5-4 mile), Ghumra Loop dyke (0/0 to4/6 4-6) Sukkur-Larkana dyke (29/6 to 30/30 0-5) , Nusrat Loop bund (0/0 to 3/4 and 4/0 to 4/6 4-2 mile), Moria Loop dyke (0/0 to 1/0 1-0), Agani Akil Loop Bund (0/0 to 2/4 2-4 mile), Akil Loop Bund (0/0 to 0/7 0-7) Akil Link Bund (0/0 to 1/1+150, 1-1+150 mile), Abad Manguli Extension Bund (0/5 to 1/5 1-0) Larkana-Sehwan Bund (17/1 to 17/1+150 ft 0-150ft), Larkana-Sehwan Bund (10/0 to 11/0 1-0), Larkana-Sehwan Bund (20/5 to 22/6 2-1) and Larkana-Sehwan dyke (from 32/3 mile to 36/2 3-7), said sources engaged in flood fighting work.

Revenue officials say 40 dehs in Larkana at threat

To be on the safe side, a large amount of stones had been stocked and more truckloads of stones were continuously being dumped at different dykes.

In Larkana 40 dehs were vulnerable, the revenue people in Larkana said.

Sources said that the Indus River over the centuries had built up its own bed and run on a ridge. Consequently, unless an embankment existed to prevent floods, even low flood waves spilled over banks annually.

Before the construction of the Sukkur Barrage, there were a few Zamindari bunds but after the construction of barrage, both sides of the river in the plain area were also constructed.

To control on the right side, Sukkur Larkana (S.L.) Bund and Larkana Sehwan (L.S) Bund were constructed. As the river flows in meandering, the flow pattern in the river was like the English letter “S”, having a series of curves, said an irrigation official.

The river is presently exerting pressure on the right side, and hitting at 90 angles at Moria Loop Bund. Prior to undertaking emergency flood fighting work, the water current had washed away a portion of T-spur and was severely striking at the mole of the spur.

It prompted the department to dump heavy stone boulders to slow down the erosion at the site, as continuous erosion had widened the curvature, said the official.

Predicting future onslaught of the river during the current situation, the consultant visited the vulnerable sites including Moria Loop Bund and new Abad bund near Larkana-Khairpur Bridge.

In consultation with Right Bank Chief Engineer Muhktiar Abro, the consultant had proposed to immediately construct a J-spur near Moria Loop Bund where the river had broadened the curvature while striking at 90 degrees angle.

The river had also developed an island resulting in deflecting current on the right bank. It exerts pressure on the mole of the T-spur. Under emergency work the irrigation department began dumping of stones to strengthen the weaker points and simultaneously started constructing the J-spur to not only deflect the water current but also minimise the curvature, the sources said.

Asked whether the dykes and their vulnerable point could sustain the mounting deluge that might bring around 800,000 cusecs, the official said no doubt water would pass safely. In the 2010 super flood, he said, over 1100,000 cusecs had passed along these embankments. Water upstream continued to rise and recede so figures were confusing, he said.

The sources said that Sindh government had not paid Rs900 million yet which were spent on strengthening embankments during the emergency work carried out in 2024.

Experienced officials in the irrigation department said that the water might inflict damage on the weak points while receding as it was the behavior of the River Indus.

The divisional administration of Larkana, along with the irrigation officials, were on high alert to face any eventuality, hoping that teh floodwater would pass safely and the dykes on the river’s right bank in the jurisdiction of the division were strong enough to sustain the pressure.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025