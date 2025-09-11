Bilawal inspects ‘most sensitive’ Indus dyke

LARKANA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday inspected Moria Loop Bund which had been declared as the most sensitive dyke on the right bank of the Indus River.

He reviewed the site where irrigation officials were busy constructing a J-spur to diminish and deflect the mounting pressure of the river.

The Sindh irrigation minister, Irrigation Secretary Zareef Khero and Right Bank Chief Engineer Mukhtiar Abro briefed the party chairman on the current water flow situation with the help of maps, satellite images and the amount of emergency work so far undertaken coupled with strengthening the weaker portion of the dyke and T-spur to scientifically deal with the expected deluge.

Bilawal condoles death of Mumtaz Bhutto

Later, Mr Bhutto-Zardari arrived at Mirpur Bhutto to offer condolence to Sardar Ameer Bakhsh Bhutto on the death of his father, Sardar Mumtaz Ali Bhutto, first cousin of PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Accompanied by Sindh Minister Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, Agha Siraj Durrani, PPP Larkana division president Aijaz Jakhrani and general secretary Abdul Fatah Bhutto, MPAs Jamil Soomro and Suhail Anwar Siyal, Anwar Luhar.

Bilwal remained with his estranged relative for a brief period and later returned to the camp office of President House in Naudero.

Hyderabad DC visits embankments

HYDERABAD: Safety of people’s lives and property is the first priority and the district administration is fully active and has completed precautionary arrangements to cope with any emergency situation.

This was stated by Matiari Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Yousif Shaikh while briefing Hyderabad Divisional Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi who visited the sensitive points of protective embankments of Indus river in Matiari on Wednesday.

Accompanied by Hyderabad Range DIG Police Tariq Razaq Dharejo and others, he inspected the embankments of Ghalyan, Sekhat, Hala Old and Bhanoth.

Yousif Shaikh told that people from some areas of katcha have been shifted to safer places as a precaution, adding that initially 12 relief camps have been established.

In addition, he said, 110 camps have been identified to be made functional if needed. No one has yet shifted to the relief camps as people prefer to stay with their relatives.

The Matiari DC said that over 27 mobile medical units of the health department and Rescue 1122 are providing medical facilities to public at different points of the river protective embankments.

He said the livestock department has established six fixed camps and three mobile units at various points, including Ghalyan, Bhanoth, and Badar Lakho.

He said that over 15,000 domestic birds and poultry farms were vaccinated and treated by the agriculture and poultry production departments.

He disclosed that relief camps have been set up by other departments where treatment facilities are being provided to people, livestock, and poultry.

He said boats are stationed at different points of the embankments in each taluka while assistance of Pakistan Navy would be sought in case of emergency.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025