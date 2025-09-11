Jirga slaps Rs24.5m fine on warring groups

SUKKUR: A jirga settled a long-standing blood feud, which had claimed eight lives so far, by imposing Rs24.5 million fine on the warring groups of Mahar and Marfani clans the other day.

Tribal chieftain Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Kamario presided over the jirga at his residence in Tarai area, Shikarpur district.

He heard both the sides, represented by former MNA Ghous Bakhsh Khan Mahar, MNA Mohammad Shahryar Khan Mahar, Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar and Nabi Dad Mahar of Mahar group, and Shafqat Khan Mangrani and Dr Saleem Abro of Shahbaz Marfani group, and then had the verdict written behind closed doors.

The verdict imposed Rs12.55m on Nabi Dad Mahar group for the murder of four members of the rival Shahbaz Marfani group and inflicting injuries on others, and likewise slapped Rs11.95m penalty on the Marfanis for killing four members of the Mahar group and injuring others.

The jirga, which was also attended by Agha Shujauddin Khan Durrani, Sardarzada Najaf Ali Khan Kamario, Sardarzada Nasrullah Khan Dal, Syed Irfan Shah Bukhari, Haji Muhammad Nawaz Marfani, Liaquat Ali Wesar, Syed Nadir Shah, Zulfiqar Pirzado, Ghulam Muhammad Marfani, and Zarif Marfani, ended with a collective prayer for peace.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025