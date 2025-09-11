E-Paper | September 11, 2025

Jirga slaps Rs24.5m fine on warring groups

Our Correspondent Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 07:24am

SUKKUR: A jirga settled a long-standing blood feud, which had claimed eight lives so far, by imposing Rs24.5 million fine on the warring groups of Mahar and Marfani clans the other day.

Tribal chieftain Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Kamario presided over the jirga at his residence in Tarai area, Shikarpur district.

He heard both the sides, represented by former MNA Ghous Bakhsh Khan Mahar, MNA Mohammad Shahryar Khan Mahar, Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar and Nabi Dad Mahar of Mahar group, and Shafqat Khan Mangrani and Dr Saleem Abro of Shahbaz Marfani group, and then had the verdict written behind closed doors.

The verdict imposed Rs12.55m on Nabi Dad Mahar group for the murder of four members of the rival Shahbaz Marfani group and inflicting injuries on others, and likewise slapped Rs11.95m penalty on the Marfanis for killing four members of the Mahar group and injuring others.

The jirga, which was also attended by Agha Shujauddin Khan Durrani, Sardarzada Najaf Ali Khan Kamario, Sardarzada Nasrullah Khan Dal, Syed Irfan Shah Bukhari, Haji Muhammad Nawaz Marfani, Liaquat Ali Wesar, Syed Nadir Shah, Zulfiqar Pirzado, Ghulam Muhammad Marfani, and Zarif Marfani, ended with a collective prayer for peace.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...
Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...