Two ‘murderers’ of four family members killed in ‘encounter’

GUJAR KHAN: The two ‘killers’ who were reportedly involved in the cold-blooded murder of four family members in Jhelum on Monday have been killed by accomplices in an encounter with a team of the Crime Control Department (CCD) in the Rathian area.

According to the reliable sources, Sheroz and Babar had reportedly slaughtered Ishfaq, his wife Rabia and their two young sons Babar and Ifan during the early hours of Monday morning.

According to the police, Ayisha, daughter of Ishfaq, had secretly married Sheroz, and her family members were opposing after her repeated elopements. When Sheroz, accompanied by his friend, barged into the house, located in the Purana Kotha area of Jhelum suburbs, where she was living with her parents, he took his ‘wife’ with him and killed her parents and two brothers.

The Regional Police Officer and DPO Jhelum had visited the crime scene, and an FIR under section 302 of the PPC was lodged against Sheroz and an unidentified accomplice with Kala GUJRAN police station.

However, according to the police sources and local journalists, the reports of an encounter between Sheroz and his accomplice occurred in the Rathian area, and during the firing of their accomplices, Sheroz and Babar, named as the accused of four murders, were killed. The bodies of these outlaws have been shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

According to the sources, the hatchets and daggers used in the killing of the Aiysha family were also recovered by CCD Jhelum.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025