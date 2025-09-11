E-Paper | September 11, 2025

PMYP to train two million youth in disaster risk management

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 07:24am

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Youth Programme on Wednesday launched its annual report, announcing an ambitious plan to train two million youth in disaster risk management over the next three years in light of the recent floods.

Addressing the launch ceremony held at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), PMYP Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said the programme was built on the pillars of engagement, employment, environment, and education.

He noted that the government was not only offering scholarships but also providing platforms for young people to showcase their ideas, including the recently introduced National Innovation Awards. Highlighting climate change as one of the biggest challenges, he said Green Youth Clubs had been set up in universities to raise awareness among students, while a volunteer force had also been established to support various sectors.

“Initially, our target was to train 200,000 young people in disaster risk management, but now this has been scaled up to two million,” he said, adding that across the world, young volunteers are always at the forefront of disaster response.

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan emphasised the government’s focus on technical education, saying a modern software system was being developed to equip young people with skills in hospitality, health, and information technology. Under the Digital Youth Hub, over 600,000 young people had already registered, alongside more than 3,000 companies, both domestic and international.

The hub currently hosted around 100,000 job opportunities, including roles in emerging fields like artificial intelligence and block-chain. “All provinces and Pakistani embassies abroad are working with us to connect youth with opportunities both at home and overseas,” he added.

On sports development, Rana Mashhood revealed that Pakistan’s first E-sports Federation and a game development centre were being established, noting that over 50 million young Pakistanis were engaged with e-sports. The PMYP’s Talent Hunt Sports Programme now covered 23 different games, with plans for new sports academies and sports technology labs.

He recalled that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during his tenure in Punjab, had also focused on youth empowerment through initiatives like laptop distribution. For the country’s first National Youth and Adolescent Policy, more than 200,000 young people contributed their input.

“The government is working round the clock to empower the youth, create equal opportunities, and ensure merit-based access in education, employment, and sports,” Rana Mashhood said. “This is how we will prepare our young generation to take Pakistan forward.”

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...
Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...