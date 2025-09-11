Five killed, seven injured in separate incidents in Taxila

TAXILA: Five persons, including two women, were killed while seven others were injured in different incidents in Wah and Attock on Thursday, police and Rescue 1122 sources said.

In the first incident, a woman was killed and her husband was critically injured in a car-motorcycle collision in the Wah Saddar police jurisdiction.

The police sources said that Muhammad Shafeeq, along with his wife Shahana Bibi, were crossing G.T. road on his motorcycle near Ahmednagar when a speeding car, recklessly driven by an unknown driver, knocked them down.

As a result, the woman was killed on the spot while her husband received critical injuries. The injured and dead were shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital from where the injured were shifted to Rawalpindi due to his critical condition.

Separately, a man was killed and his son injured as a dumper hit them on G.T. road, Wah Model Town-III, in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station.

Police sources said that 52-year-old Fayyaz Hussain was going on his motorcycle when a speedy dumper, recklessly driven by an unknown driver, knocked him.

As a result, he died on the spot while his son was injured. The injured and dead were shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital. The dumper driver managed to escape from the scene successfully.

Meanwhile, a motorist lost his life when his car turned turtle on the Jang-Pindigheb CPEC route near Gully within Jand Police jurisdiction on Wednesday.

The police sources said that Shahid Iqbal was coming in his car when he reached near Gullyal, his car turned turtle, and he died on the spot.

The police attributed the poor condition of the road to the accident, as the contractor of the road project had left the project unfinished.

At least five persons, among them four students, were injured when a speeding car hit a rickshaw in the New City area.

The police registered a case against the car driver on the complaint of Muhammad Arif, a rickshaw driver, and launched a search for the driver.

Meanwhile, the body of a woman was found hanging in her house in Thatha village of Jand tehsil of Attock under mysterious circumstances.

According to the Basal police, the circumstances surrounding the incident appeared suspicious, prompting officials to take immediate action.

The body of 25-year-old Shazia, wife of Afzal, mother of a two-year-old infant, was shifted for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death.

Police added that a case has been registered in line with the initial findings, and further investigation has been launched to determine whether the incident was a suicide or a case of foul play.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025