E-Paper | September 11, 2025

NA speaker condemns Israeli aggression on Qatar

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 07:24am

ISLAMABAD: The Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, has strongly condemned the recent Israeli attacks on the sovereign territory of the State of Qatar, equating it with an affront to the entire Muslim Ummah.

In a letter addressed to Mr Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanem, Speaker of the Shura Council of the State of Qatar, Mr Sadiq expressed his profound personal outrage and the collective condemnation of the Members of the National Assembly of Pakistan regarding these unprovoked and aggressive acts.

The Speaker emphasised that the attacks constitute a flagrant violation of fundamental principles of international law, the United Nations Charter, and the sanctity of territorial sovereignty.

He reiterated that the inviolability of a nation’s borders is the cornerstone of global peace and security, and described the attacks as a dangerous escalation demanding immediate and unequivocal international censure.

On behalf of the people and Parliament of Pakistan, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq affirmed unwavering solidarity with the people and leadership of Qatar. He highlighted Pakistan’s deep admiration for Qatar’s pivotal role as a vital hub for diplomacy and peace in the region, stating that an attack on Qatar’s sovereignty is an aggression against the whole Muslim World.

Furthermore, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq called upon the international community to take urgent and concrete steps to hold the perpetrators accountable and to ensure that such violations of peace are not repeated. He stressed the importance of upholding the rules-based international order.

Speaker NA also conveyed Pakistan’s firm support and sympathies to the members of the Shura Council and the people of Qatar. He expressed confidence that the State of Qatar will overcome this challenge with characteristic dignity and strength.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...
Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...