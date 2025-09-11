NA speaker condemns Israeli aggression on Qatar

ISLAMABAD: The Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, has strongly condemned the recent Israeli attacks on the sovereign territory of the State of Qatar, equating it with an affront to the entire Muslim Ummah.

In a letter addressed to Mr Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanem, Speaker of the Shura Council of the State of Qatar, Mr Sadiq expressed his profound personal outrage and the collective condemnation of the Members of the National Assembly of Pakistan regarding these unprovoked and aggressive acts.

The Speaker emphasised that the attacks constitute a flagrant violation of fundamental principles of international law, the United Nations Charter, and the sanctity of territorial sovereignty.

He reiterated that the inviolability of a nation’s borders is the cornerstone of global peace and security, and described the attacks as a dangerous escalation demanding immediate and unequivocal international censure.

On behalf of the people and Parliament of Pakistan, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq affirmed unwavering solidarity with the people and leadership of Qatar. He highlighted Pakistan’s deep admiration for Qatar’s pivotal role as a vital hub for diplomacy and peace in the region, stating that an attack on Qatar’s sovereignty is an aggression against the whole Muslim World.

Furthermore, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq called upon the international community to take urgent and concrete steps to hold the perpetrators accountable and to ensure that such violations of peace are not repeated. He stressed the importance of upholding the rules-based international order.

Speaker NA also conveyed Pakistan’s firm support and sympathies to the members of the Shura Council and the people of Qatar. He expressed confidence that the State of Qatar will overcome this challenge with characteristic dignity and strength.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025