RCCI voices concern over Pindi’s traffic woes

RAWALPINDI: Members of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry voiced their concerns about the city’s traffic issues and offered the chief traffic officer recommendations for addressing these issues.

RCCI office-bearers expressed their concerns about the city’s traffic situation during a meeting with Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Farhan Aslam at the RCCI office on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the city traffic police said that during the meeting, officials and members of the Chamber of Commerce also shared their concerns regarding the city’s traffic problems.

On this occasion, the CTO stated that the business community plays a vital role in promoting economic activities. The business community is considered the backbone of the economy.

He mentioned that the police are making every effort to further improve traffic flow by removing encroachments and reducing illegal parking in the city, especially in the markets, with the cooperation of the business community.

The CTO further added that if traffic flow in the city improves, investors and traders will be able to conduct their businesses with greater confidence. In this regard, traffic management and patrolling duties will be increased at key locations.

The business community, however, asserted that they have been awaiting the day when the promises made by the district administration and traffic police are genuinely fulfilled and the roads and footpaths are cleared of encroachments.

Meanwhile, in a move to improve traffic conditions in the garrison city, the city traffic police have established four new sectors to facilitate the public and ensure smooth traffic flow.

The CTO stated that efforts are ongoing to further improve the traffic system with the creation of four additional sectors, including Syedpur, Commercial Market, Range Road, Chakri Road, Jhelum Road, and Bostan Road, where new traffic in-charges have been appointed and vehicles provided.

On this occasion, CTO Farhan Aslam said that the goal of establishing new traffic sectors is to strengthen traffic surveillance.

He further said that as CTO of Rawalpindi, his first priority is to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on the roads and make them accident-free, while creating more facilities for the public.

“With our hard work, we aim to present the traffic system of Rawalpindi district as a role model for the entire province, utilising all available resources of the traffic police,” he said.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025