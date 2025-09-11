E-Paper | September 11, 2025

Couple arrested for allegedly torturing maid in Taxila

A Correspondent Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 07:24am

TAXILA: Police have arrested a couple for allegedly subjecting their nine-year-old domestic worker to severe torture in Taxila, officials said on Wednesday. According to the police spokesman, the incident took place at Gulshan-i-Sehat housing society located in the outskirts of Taxila, where the child identified as 9-year-old Muskan employed as a house maid, was allegedly beaten by the couple.

The minor girl ran from the house in injured condition with multiple torture marks on her face, head and legto save herself and took shelter in the street.

Later, she was spotted by a passerby in the street and reported the matter to Police.

Police took the girl into custody and shifted her to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Taxila for treatment.

According to police sources, the family belongs to Mirpur Azad Kashmir. On the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, the case was registered under Sections 328-A (cruelty to a child) and 354 (assault or use of criminal force on a woman) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025

