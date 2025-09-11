Youth convention held in S. Waziristan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: A colourful youth convention was held at Cadet College Wana on Wednesday aimed at promoting national unity.

Inspector General Frontier Corps (South) Maj-Gen Mehar Omar Khan Niazi was the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, he underscored the role of youth as the real strength and future builders of the nation. “Our youth are the country’s true asset. If given the right direction and opportunities, they can steer Pakistan towards prosperity and progress,” he remarked.

Gen Niazi said the Angoor Adda border crossing, which had been closed for the past two years, would likely to be reopened for trade activities from Sept 30.

He said construction and development work at the border terminal was progressing rapidly to facilitate business operations.

The convention was attended by civil and military officials, tribal elders, teachers, Ulema, journalists and a large number of students.

The participants presented national songs, speeches, staged skits on social themes and cultural tableaus, which were widely appreciated.

At the closing ceremony, students, journalists and individuals from different walks of life were given prizes and certificates of appreciation.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025