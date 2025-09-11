Pesco employees warn against privatisation of Wapda

PESHAWAR: The members of All Pakistan WAPDA Hydroelectric Workers Union (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (chapter) on Wednesday held a rally against a proposed privatisation of Wapda and shortage of staff in Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco).

The protesters, who boycotted their duty and staged a protest demonstration outside the Peshawar Press Club, urged the federal government to stop the privatisation process of Wapda.

Addressing on the occasion, the union leaders warned that in case their demands were not accepted immediately they would observe a province-wide strike on September 24.

The union’s provincial chairman, Haji Muhammad Iqbal, general secretary Noorul Amin Haiderzai. vice chairman Yasir Kamran, deputy chairman Shafiullah, central chairman Gohar Taj and secretary information Gohar Al addressed the protesters.

Threaten province-wide strike if demands not met

They made it clear that despite the shortage of about 70 percent staff in the Pesco, 30 percent of the staff worked day and night and made history by providing the Pesco with a benefit of about 20 billion rupees this year as compared to that of the last year.

“This has been appreciated by the prime minister, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, federal minister Owais Ahmed Leghari and the chief executive Pesco, Akhtar Hameed, through letters. But despite this, the workers entitled to full bonus were not being paid by the Pesco board of directors.

They said that the rights of the employees had been violated by approving the half bonus, a sheer injustice.

Additionally, they alleged the workers were systematically denied their legitimate rights, leaving them no choice but to protest.

They said that many of the field staff across the country annually had sacrificed their lives for the country and the nation by falling victim to electrical accidents while on duty but their seats were yet to be filled.

They called upon the government, the ministry of energy, power division, Pisco, Tesco, Hazeco board of directors and the administration to withdraw the decision to privatise Wapda and fill the vacancies in the electricity distribution companies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They demanded that the workers of the distribution companies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be given one month’s basic salary as bonus on the pattern of other power companies of the country.

Also, scholarship and marriage grants should be restored as before, regularise the employees recruited on a temporary basis and increase the salaries of part-time employees.

“If the demands are not met, a province-wide protest will be held on September 24. The sit-in will be held at Wapda House, Shami Road, Peshawar.

They said that the responsibility of the strike would rest with the relevant authorities.

Similarly, they vowed to participate in a protest sit-in to be observed in D-chowk Islamabad on September 17, on the call of the central leaders of the employees union.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025