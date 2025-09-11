E-Paper | September 11, 2025

Chitral sit-in continues

A Correspondent Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 07:24am

CHITRAL: The sit-in protest by the residents of Tormhow and Terich in Upper Chitral entered the second day here on Wednesday at Rayeen village demanding resumption of work on Booni-Buzund Road.

Hundreds ofprotesters have blocked the road for all types of vehicular traffic and are chanting slogans against the government and are determined to continue the protest until the work on the site is resumed.

Meanwhile, the police made an abortive mid-night attempt to disperse the protesters in the early hours of Wednesday, while resorting to indiscriminate tear gas shelling and lathi-charge. The protesters again assembled by early morning and took their position but the police refrained from using the force again.

On the other hand a criminal case has been registered against 200 protesters by the Upper Chitral police under section 7 of Suppression of Terrorism Act and many other sections of the PPC.

Confirming the registration of cases to Dawn, the Upper Chitral DPO, Hameedullah, said that the protesters had turned violent inflicting serious injuries on police officials and held hostage the additional AC and sub-divisional officer of the C&W department for many hours.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025

