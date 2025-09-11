KMU gets ‘wellbeing centre’

PESHAWAR: The provincial government will establish more wellbeing centres at the universities, colleges and schools to help the students, teachers and employees to stay in good health.

This was stated by adviser to the chief minister on information and public relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, at the inauguration of the first-ever wellbeing centre at the Khyber Medical University on Wednesday.

Barrister Saif also inaugurated the Dr. Jaffar Khan Biochemistry Laboratory, a statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the establishment of the wellbeing centre was need of the hour, and the provincial government would recommend replicating this model in the government offices and institutions.

He visited the KMU Hospital & Research Centre and expressed the hope that the hospital would not only provide quality healthcare facilities to patients but will also offer advanced opportunities for medical research.

He also attended a ceremony organised in the in honor of 60 PhD scholars in basic medical sciences. The event was dedicated to the memory of the distinguished researcher of the Institute of Basic Medical Sciences (IBMS), Dr. Jaffar Khan.

The regional director of Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr Nasir Shah, Prof. Zilli Huma. Prof Inayat Shah Prof. Sami Siraj Prof. Yasar Yousafzai paid rich tribute to the academic and research services of late Dr. Jaffar Khan.

The VC said that the success of 60 PhD scholars reflected the KMU’s commitment to providing quality higher education and advanced research opportunities. He recalled that KMU launched its MPhil and PhD programmes in 2011, a time when such programmes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were nearly nonexistent. Today, the KMU is the only medical university in Pakistan offering the largest number of MPhil and PhD programmes in 17 disciplines of basic medical sciences, producing highly trained researchers for the nation.

The KMU’s director family medicine, Prof. Abdul Jalil Khan, briefed about the significance of the wellbeing centre and added that it has been established to address stress and depression, where both university employees and patients will be guided in a supportive environment. It was the first of its kind to cater to the health issues of the inmates of the varsity and enable them to overcome their health-related issues and focus on their duties with more devotion.

He said that they were ready to help other institutions in setting up such centres in the province.

