E-Paper | September 11, 2025

KMU gets ‘wellbeing centre’

Bureau Report Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 07:24am

PESHAWAR: The provincial government will establish more wellbeing centres at the universities, colleges and schools to help the students, teachers and employees to stay in good health.

This was stated by adviser to the chief minister on information and public relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, at the inauguration of the first-ever wellbeing centre at the Khyber Medical University on Wednesday.

Barrister Saif also inaugurated the Dr. Jaffar Khan Biochemistry Laboratory, a statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the establishment of the wellbeing centre was need of the hour, and the provincial government would recommend replicating this model in the government offices and institutions.

He visited the KMU Hospital & Research Centre and expressed the hope that the hospital would not only provide quality healthcare facilities to patients but will also offer advanced opportunities for medical research.

He also attended a ceremony organised in the in honor of 60 PhD scholars in basic medical sciences. The event was dedicated to the memory of the distinguished researcher of the Institute of Basic Medical Sciences (IBMS), Dr. Jaffar Khan.

The regional director of Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr Nasir Shah, Prof. Zilli Huma. Prof Inayat Shah Prof. Sami Siraj Prof. Yasar Yousafzai paid rich tribute to the academic and research services of late Dr. Jaffar Khan.

The VC said that the success of 60 PhD scholars reflected the KMU’s commitment to providing quality higher education and advanced research opportunities. He recalled that KMU launched its MPhil and PhD programmes in 2011, a time when such programmes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were nearly nonexistent. Today, the KMU is the only medical university in Pakistan offering the largest number of MPhil and PhD programmes in 17 disciplines of basic medical sciences, producing highly trained researchers for the nation.

The KMU’s director family medicine, Prof. Abdul Jalil Khan, briefed about the significance of the wellbeing centre and added that it has been established to address stress and depression, where both university employees and patients will be guided in a supportive environment. It was the first of its kind to cater to the health issues of the inmates of the varsity and enable them to overcome their health-related issues and focus on their duties with more devotion.

He said that they were ready to help other institutions in setting up such centres in the province.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...
Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...