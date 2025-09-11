E-Paper | September 11, 2025

Terrorist attack on Dera police station repulsed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police repulsed a terrorist attack on the Aba Shaheed police station here on Tuesday night.

District police officer Sajjad Ahmad Sajjadah confirmed the attackers were forced to flee after police teams retaliated with full force.

He said Quick Response Force, Counter-Terrorism Department and other police units immediately cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation to trace the assailants.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Tank police finalise security plan for polio campaign

SECURITY PLAN: The Tank police on Wednesday finalised a security strategy for the upcoming polio vaccination campaign.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by DPO Shabir Hussain Shah.

A police spokesman said the police officers were instructed to remain fully prepared to deal with any untoward incident during the drive.

DPO Shah said a strong security shield would be provided to enable health workers to perform their duties without fear. He directed the police personnel to strengthen patrolling and ensure strict vigilance throughout the campaign.

DENGUE AWARENESS: The district health department conducted dengue awareness sessions in various government schools across the district on Wednesday.

The sessions were held to educate students and school staff about the symptoms, causes, and preventive measures against dengue fever.

During the sessions, health experts delivered short presentations highlighting that dengue was a dangerous disease transmitted through the bite of the Aedes mosquito.

Students were informed about the importance of maintaining cleanliness, preventing the accumulation of stagnant water, and using mosquito repellents as effective prevention methods.

EXAM PAPERS REVIEW: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dera Ismail Khan, has decided to recheck papers and provide ‘special relief’ to students following widespread complaints about recent intermediate examination results.

According to a statement, a large number of students, parents, and educational institutions lodged objections over unusually high failure rates and low marks in the Pakistan Studies subject.

In response, board chairman Dr Ehsanullah directed the controller of examinations to form a committee to scrutinise the papers of candidates, who failed or received unexpectedly low marks.

