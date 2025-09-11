Killing of man sparks protest in Lower Dir

LOWER DIR: Unidentified assailants killed a man in broad daylight in the Hajiabad Manrai area in the jurisdiction of Balambat police station here on Wednesday, police and rescue officials said.

The deceased, identified as Hanifullah, 51, was travelling on a motorcycle when masked attackers opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.

Residents said the deceased had returned home from Saudi Arabia only a week ago.

Later, relatives of the deceased, local residents and members of the business community staged a protest by placing the body at Shaheed Chowk, blocking the main Timergara-Chitral Road for some time and chanting slogans against the government. Political leaders also addressed the gathering, condemning the killing and demanding immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

They warned if the culprits were not arrested within 24 hours, they would again take to the streets.

WARNING: The Samarbagh administration on Wednesday warned local residents against occupying houses and land vacated by Afghan refugees after their repatriation to their country.

According to a circular issued by the assistant commissioner, the repatriation of Afghan nationals was under way and the vacated properties belonged to the government and must be handed over to the local administration.

OUTSOURCING OF SCHOOLS: Pakistan Peoples Party has flayed the provincial government’s plan to outsource educational institutions and hospitals, terming it anti-education and anti-health move.

Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, PPP leader Alamzeb Advocate said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government had no right to hand over public sector institutions to ‘capitalists’ and private groups. “The PPP considers this privatisation policy as a robbery on the future of people and will never accept it,” he remarked.

SUSPECTS ARRESTED: The police arrested the alleged killers a seven-year-old boy and a man.

District police officer Abdul Salam Khalid told reporters on Monday night that two suspects, Yasin, and Sanaullah, both under 16, were arrested in the murder case of seven-year old Afnan from Turo Gato area of Badwan. He said they confessed to assaulting the boy and killing him with stones.

He said the Adenzai police arrested a man, Bilal, in the blind murder case of Ziaur Rehman, a resident of Tazagram, who was gunned down near Jango on Sept 4 in the jurisdiction of Ouch police station.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025