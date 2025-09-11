Former forestry secretary defends projects okayed during his tenure

PESHAWAR: Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa forestry and environment secretary Syed Nazar Hussain Shah has claimed that the recent controversy regarding some projects approved during his tenure at the department was meant to malign him for “legitimate” decisions made in accordance with the forestry laws.

In a seven-page letter to the chief secretary, Mr Shah, who currently heads the zakat, usher, social welfare and women department as the principal accounting officer, addressed the controversy about the Ayubia chairlift, Dyno Valley project and Arandu Gol timber.

The controversy about these projects erupted last month following the issuance of transfer orders for provincial climate change, forestry and environment secretary Shahid Zaman.

Mr Shah, in the letter,noted that the Ayubia chairlift was set up in 1962 over Gora Daka reserved forests and initially operated by the Hazara Hill Tracts Improvement Trust (HHTIT) but was later entrusted to the Galiyat Development Authority. He added that by 2021, the chairlift needed replacement with new machinery at the same time with identical dimensions.

“A-Cube Company Limited was awarded the project after legal formalities with provincial government approval and signed an agreement with the GDA on June 21, to pay an annual rent of Rs96 million per annum,” he noted.

The former forestry secretary said that no MoU existed between the forest department and HHTIT for benefit-sharing during initial operation and the department didn’t claim for 60 years of operation.

He said that the project advertisement, award and contract signing occurred under the previous administration without objections from the forest or wildlife department.

“Afterward, the forest department demanded benefit sharing and GDA agreed to share benefits into the forest development fund as per provincial government decision. Subsequently, the wildlife department pressured the cancellation of MoU, causing a loss of Rs384 million to the provincial government, negatively impacting hundreds of families dependent on the project and contravening tourism investment policies,” he noted.

Mr Shah also said that the Malam Jabba chairlift was similarly restored post militancy under the private management arrangements.

Regarding Dyno Valley project, he said that A-Cube Company legally purchased three khasaras through registered deeds with land demarcation confirmed by the forest division and Survey of Pakistan on Nov 21, 2017, in presence of officials and that all required NOCs were obtained from the Haripur Municipal Committee and GDA in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

The former forestry secretary said in July 2021, the letter noted that the project was completed during his term as secretary of the mineral development department. He said that the lands obtained for the project were not notified protected wastelands under the Hazara Forest Act, 1936, or Forest Ordinance, 2002, confirmed in a high-level meeting chaired by the chief minister on March 17 this year.

Regarding the Rs8 billion timber in Arandu Gol, Mr Shah pointed out that the forests located along the Pak-Afghan border in the area allocated 60 per cent of timber sale proceeds to the mehtar of Chitral with local communities dependent on livestock and without commercial timber rights.

He said that the timber cutting in the area was driven by illicit operations aided by cross-border traders and Taliban forces from 2004-15, resulting in six cubic million feet logged, with 4.5 million cft smuggled as Afghan timber.

“The Pakistan Army’s interventions in 2015 curtailed the timber smuggling with the remaining timber being placed under the army’s custody at Arandu,” he said.

The former forestry secretary noted that the “illicit” timber policy of 2015 ‘controversially’ introduced possessor status benefiting illegal loggers, opposed by the local administration and the military, who recommended the confiscation and auction with proceeds invested locally.

He, however, said the finance department rejected it, allocating Rs500 million for conversion and transport.

Mr Shah noted that the timber stock possessed risks of theft, decay and forest transportation hindrances, fire hazards, threats to installations and flood damage downstream. He added that despite fund allocation, no timber had been transported since May 2024 under the current leadership of the department, causing losses to the state and environment.

The former forestry secretary alleged that the abandonment of forest management plans since May 2024 violated relevant laws and agreements, crippling timber trade benefitting smuggling networks linked to the officials.

He said that scientific forest management introduced in his tenure was wrongly criticised where dry, diseased and mature trees were harvested, which was also necessary for the health and hygiene of the forest and national economy.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025