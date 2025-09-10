Six PTI activists acquitted in prison intrusion case

PESHAWAR: An anti-terrorism court here on Tuesday acquitted six members of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, including its Peshawar district president Irfan Saleem, charged with intruding into the outer fence of Peshawar Central Prison over two years ago.

The judge Wali Mohammad Khan pronounced that the prosecution failed to prove its case against the accused persons, including Irfan Saleem, Sajjad Bangash, Sadiq Afridi, Mohammad Jalal and Allama Iqbal, and the evidence on record didn’t connect them with the commission of the offence.

An FIR was registered against the accused persons at the East Cant police station on Feb 25, 2023, on a complaint filed by the then superintendent of the prison, Maqsoodur Rehman, for allegedly crossing the jail fence following the culmination of a rally of the party held in connection with a ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ in the provincial capital.

The complainant stated that strict security measures were in place around the premises as some high-profile militants and criminals were kept there, but some PTI workers went close to its barriers at the time of occurrence despite prohibition.

He alleged that the people’s access to the prison and surrounding area without permission wasn’t allowed but the PTI workers violated the restriction that could have caused a serious law and order situation.

He had requested the law enforcement agencies to take stern action against the ‘intruders.’ He claimed that video recordings were available about the “intrusion” and that some pictures of the “culprits” were shared with the police for action.

Lawyers appearing for the defence contended that the accused persons had been implicated in a false case due to political reasons. They stated that there was no evidence against the accused persons on record, which could prove that they had intruded into the prison.

They contended that while no offence had taken place, the police had charged the accused persons under the Anti-Terrorism Act, which was illegal.

