September 10, 2025

Police official’s house blown up in Bannu

Our Correspondent Published September 10, 2025

LAKKI MARWAT: Terrorists blew up the house of a police official with explosives in the Nari Mir Abbas area of Bannu district late Monday night.

A police official confirmed the incident, which occurred in the area limits of Havaid police station.

He said that an improvised explosive device planted by terrorists along the house of police’s Counter-Terrorism Department constable Gulap Niaz Khan went off with a big bang, destroying the house.

“Luckily, no casualties occurred as a result of the explosion as the policeman had already abandoned the house,” he added.

The official said that after the explosion, a police contingent reached the rural locality and launched a search for terrorists.

Meanwhile, regional police officer Sajjad Khan has asked the elders from Kakki tehsil of Bannu district to play their effective role in maintaining lasting peace in the area.

Speaking at a jirga meeting in his office on Tuesday, he declared the elders’ role inevitable to improve law and order and defeat the menace of terrorism.

The RPO also discussed the overall law and order with elders and said that directions had already been issued to the subordinate officials to improve coordination with them.

He said that a close liaison with elders would enable the police to curb crimes and tighten noose around anti-peace elements in the region.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025

