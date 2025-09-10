E-Paper | September 10, 2025

Wards set up in hospitals as dengue cases surge in Charsadda

Dawn Report Published September 10, 2025

CHARSADDA/LAKKI MARWAT: Special wards have been set up in the District Headquarters Hospital, and Tangi and Shabqadar tehsil hospitals as Charsadda witnesses a surge in dengue cases.

On Tuesday, Peshawar division commissioner Riaz Mehsud visited the affected areas of Amir Abad, Rajar and Union Council MC-1, and directed the officials to expedite efforts to contain the vector-borne disease as soon as possible.

During a briefing, deputy commissioner Dr Azmatullah Khan Wazir and district health officer Dr Wasiullah told the commissioner that people were being educated on dengue prevention measures.

They informed the commissioner that so far 741 patients had tested positive for dengue, of whom, 19 were admitted to hospitals, while the rest were receiving treatment at home. They added that 1,061 health teams were going door-to-door in affected areas, conducting awareness campaigns against dengue, checking stagnant water, refrigerators, and flowerpots. They said emergency camps had also been set up with doctors and staff present round the clock.

Talking to the media, commissioner Riaz Mehsud said additional entomologists, doctors, and staff from other districts had been brought to Charsadda to control the situation. He urged the public to take precautionary measures against dengue, avoid stagnant water around houses and neighbourhoods, keep utensils covered, and follow government instructions.

He said that dengue would be brought under control in Charsadda as soon as possible. He directed doctors to report all dengue cases and provide all required medicines to dengue treatment.

The commissioner also inspected the dengue ward in DHQ Hospital, met with patients, and issued strict instructions to the medical superintendent for ensuring all facilities to patients.

Meanwhile, the district administrations and health authorities have expedited their efforts to contain vector-borne disease in Lakki Marwat and Karak districts.

In Lakki, seven positive cases have been reported from various rural areas since June.

A health official said the disease did not cause any fatality as all dengue patients were isolated at their homes and they had recovered.

“The case response mechanism of the district health office is active and efficient,” he claimed, adding after the emergence of positive cases, the health department’s teams reached the rural areas to implement case response strategy in letter and spirit.

The official said lady health supervisors, lady health workers and malaria supervisors were busy in field activities to ensure implementation of dengue control and prevention.

In Karak, five dengue cases with travel history have surfaced so far, prompting the district administration to launch measures to contain the disease.

At a meeting, additional deputy commissioner Sahibzada Samiullah asked the health officials to set up dengue isolation wards in hospitals across the district.

He directed the municipal authorities to launch a cleanliness drive and keep close coordination with the district health office for effective implementation of the dengue control plan.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025

