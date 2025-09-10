Unified stand urged for liberation of India held Kashmir

PESHAWAR: A delegation of parliamentarians from Azad Jammu & Kashmir has urged Pakistani political parties to take a unified stand for liberation of India held Kashmir.

This was stated by members of a high-level parliamentary delegation from Azad Jammu & Kashmir during a meeting with Pakistan People’s Party leadership in Peshawar on Tuesday. According to a statement issued here, the delegation was led by speaker of the Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar.

The other members of the delegation included former prime minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider, ministers Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Diwan Ali Chughtai, Ahmad Raza Qadri, assembly secretary Chaudhry Basharat, special secretary Amjad Latif Abbasi, and some political figures.

The meeting was held at residence of the PPP central general secretary, Muhammad Humayun Khan.

Senior PPP leaders including former federal minister Najmuddin Khan, former provincial minister Syed Zahir Ali Shah, and other office-bearers were also present during the meeting.

The participants held a detailed discussion on the international importance of the Kashmir issue, recent developments in India Occupied Kashmir, and the urgent need for a unified and comprehensive national policy from Pakistan’s political leadership.

On the occasion, speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar appealed to all political parties to formulate a unified national policy on the Kashmir issue so that Pakistan could present a strong and consistent stance to the world.

“We are especially grateful to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who have always raised their voice in support of the Kashmiri people.”

The PPP general secretary said that his party had a historic and unwavering commitment to the people of Kashmir.

“Our founding leader had declared a thousand-year war for the liberation of Kashmir, and today the third generation of that leadership continued the mission on the diplomatic front. Kashmir has always been a top priority for PPP. We will continue to represent Kashmir at all national and international forums,” he said.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025