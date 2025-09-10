E-Paper | September 10, 2025

Five killed in trailer-car collision near Havelian

Our Correspondent Published September 10, 2025 Updated September 10, 2025 07:44am

ABBOTTABAD: Five people were killed when a trailer hit a Rawalpindi-bound car near Havelian on Monday night.

According to police, five people, including two women, were traveling in the car when it met the accident. As a result, two people were killed on the spot, while the other three suffered fatal injuries.

Local police and Rescue 1122 personnel reached the spot soon after the incident and shifted the dead and the injured to a nearby Havelian hospital, where the three injured were also pronounced dead.

The driver of the trailer escaped after the accident. The police registered a case and started search of the driver.

Meeting reviews security of Chinese in Hazara, GB & AJK

CHINESE SECURITY: A high-level online meeting was convened in the office of DIG Hazara here on Tuesday to review ongoing development projects in Hazara, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, with a special focus on the security of Chinese workers, other foreign nationals, and overall law and order in the region.

The meeting was attended by the DIG Gilgit, Astore, AIG Security AJK, DPOs of Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Upper Kohistan, SP special branch Hazara, SPs CTD Hazara, and SP SSU Hazara.

The participants discussed security arrangements around development projects, safety protocols for the Chinese and foreign nationals, measures to further strengthen existing security systems, and coordinated legal action against criminal and anti-social elements.

Addressing the meeting, DIG Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti stressed that the protection of the Chinese nationals and the completion of development projects were among the government’s top priorities.

He urged all departments to work collectively with zero tolerance for negligence.

He directed enhanced intelligence sharing regarding the movement of the Chinese workers and foreign nationals, foolproof arrangements during their travel, and weekly audit of security around project sites. Joint search and strike operations were also emphasised during the meeting to eliminate potential threats.

The DIG instructed that the CTD and the special branch to prepare and share lists of criminal and anti-state elements to tighten the noose around them.

The Abbottabad district police were also directed to improve checkpoints at all entry points, ensure effective checking of suspicious individuals and vehicles, and immediately report any security concerns to senior officials.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025

