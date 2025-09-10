Minister seeks rehab of infrastructure in flood-hit Manoor Valley

MANSEHRA: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Mohammad Yusuf has written to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, calling for the immediate rehabilitation of communication and other infrastructure swept away in Manoor Valley during the recent flash floods.

“Road and nine bridges were washed away in the floods, leaving the valley inaccessible and stranding locals without food and other necessities,” Mr Yusuf said in the letter to the chief secretary, seeking an immediate survey and rehabilitation of the damaged infrastructure.

Manoor Valley falls within NA-14, the constituency from which Mr Yusuf was elected in the 2024 general elections. He said he wanted to draw the KP government’s attention to the alarming situation in valley after the devastating floods.

“Since the natural calamity struck, people have been living in miserable condition without food, electricity, communication and healthcare services,” he said in the letter.

The letter urged the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation to immediately survey the electric turbines washed away by the floods, plunging the entire valley into darkness since the calamity hit the valley last month. “Please ensure early rehabilitation of roads, bridges, and other infrastructure destroyed by floods,” Mr Yusuf stressed.

“The people of Manoor Valley have been facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, and any delay in their rehabilitation would deepen their sufferings and cripple socioeconomic activities in the area,” the letter stated.

OPERATION LAUNCHED: The police launched a search and strike operation in Upper Kohistan on Tuesday and arrested four proclaimed offenders.

“We have arrested four outlaws wanted in heinous crimes,” district police officer Tahir Iqbal told reporters.

He said the operation was carried out in villages and towns along the Karakoram Highway as well as in the mountainous areas of the district.

“We arrested four outlaws within the jurisdiction of Kamila police station, and more such arrests will follow across the district,” Mr Iqbal added.

He also appealed to residents to cooperate with police and report the presence of outlaws anywhere in the district, assuring them that the identity of informers would be kept confidential.

The DPO said a crackdown on narcotics peddling was also underway.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025