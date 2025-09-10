KP voices reservations about Centre’s energy framework

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has expressed reservations about the federal government’s proposed Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM) framework, declaring it “an attempt to reduce the potential of the province’s natural hydropower resources.”

The issue was discussed during a consultative meeting held at Pedo House here, with the relevant senior Pedo officials, representatives of FF Steel Peshawar, Bestway Cement Hattar, industries department and KP Board of Investment and Trade and provincial government in attendance, according to a statement issued here on Tuesday.

It said the meeting was held with the help of ISMO, led by executive director Umar Haroon Malik.

The officials expressed concerns about the revised CTBCM framework.

Insists move could hamper its long-term projects

Special assistant to chief minister on energy Engineer Tariq Sadozai pointed out that after the Nepra-determined wheeling charges of Rs2.1 per KW from the 18MW Pehur power plant in the wetting model, the distribution companies had demanded Rs28 per KW after the injunction as they were afraid of losing their customers.

The participants said the provincial governments were not taken on board by the Centre during the design of the framework.

They insisted that the proposed framework could become a major obstacle in the way of the province’s long-term energy projects, so the federal government should review its decisions.

Mr Sadozai said new CTBCM framework was following the same pattern of discouraging the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s energy projects by proposing a new pricing setup that involved multiple pricing charges, including cross-subsidies, financial charges and additional federal capacity, which potentially made a competitive market unfeasible.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that the federal government was not properly consulted during its design and stressed the need to preserve the provincial government’s role.

The provincial government expressed serious concerns over power projects and proposed that such projects be exempted from both the competitive auction process and the 800MW cap, according to the statement.

The Pedo chief said that the province’s interests must be protected and any new design of the power market must provide a level playing field for its hydropower projects.

Mr Sadozai said that the provincial government was committed to pursuing a fair energy policy.

He emphasised the need for transparent, fair and non-discriminatory wheeling charges supporting the CTBCM framework as a whole and ensuring due consideration for the province’s hydropower projects in particular.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025