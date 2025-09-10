E-Paper | September 10, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Moratorium on loans

News agencies Published September 10, 2025 Updated September 10, 2025 07:17am

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan today [Sept 9] called for a moratorium on the repayment of development loans until the objectives for which they were granted had been achieved. At the same time, Mr. Feroze Qaiser, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Bhutto, suggested compensation for the most seriously affected developing countries to the extent of the deterioration in their terms of trade since the advent of the current global economic crisis. He was addressing the special session of the United Nations General Assembly devoted to economic problems. On repayment of development loans Mr Qaiser said moratorium for developing countries was now an imperative necessity. These debts amounted to about 120,000 million dollars at the end of 1973.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Hong Kong,] Samdech Norodom Sihanouk ended five and a half years of exile and made a triumphant return to Cambodia, Phnom Penh Radio announced. The radio … said Prince Sihanouk and members of the new Cambodian administration arrived at Phnom Penh from Peking, where the Prince pledged to help build a “people’s democracy” in his native land… .

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025

