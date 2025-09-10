From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: ‘Sabotaged’ train

DACCA: What is officially believed to be a “clear ease of sabotage” was responsible for the derailment of the 106 down Chittagong Express on a bridge, two miles outside Bhairabazar, 40 minutes after midnight today [Sept 9], killing … about 50 persons and injuring 50 others. Thirty-nine injured were rushed by a special ambulance train to Branmanbaria Hospital, 11 others to Dacca, while railway rescue squads and police were still dragging out bodies from the submerged wreckage.

Four fish plates, two bolts were discovered ... in the water on either side of the bridge. They were said to have been removed from the rail, 39 feet from the bridge causing the engine and three bogies to capsize over the bridge.

An APP correspondent … saw a mixed upper-lower class bogey, a combined brake van and a crowded third class compartment lying ... wrecked in about nine feet of water while the engine which appeared to be very badly damaged was toppled over on the farther side of the embankment. Another third class compartment partially damaged was lying on its side just near the bridge. According to the officials on the spot “very few” escaped from the wrecked compartments.

