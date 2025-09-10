E-Paper | September 10, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: ‘Sabotaged’ train

News agencies Published September 10, 2025 Updated September 10, 2025 07:17am

DACCA: What is officially believed to be a “clear ease of sabotage” was responsible for the derailment of the 106 down Chittagong Express on a bridge, two miles outside Bhairabazar, 40 minutes after midnight today [Sept 9], killing … about 50 persons and injuring 50 others. Thirty-nine injured were rushed by a special ambulance train to Branmanbaria Hospital, 11 others to Dacca, while railway rescue squads and police were still dragging out bodies from the submerged wreckage.

Four fish plates, two bolts were discovered ... in the water on either side of the bridge. They were said to have been removed from the rail, 39 feet from the bridge causing the engine and three bogies to capsize over the bridge.

An APP correspondent … saw a mixed upper-lower class bogey, a combined brake van and a crowded third class compartment lying ... wrecked in about nine feet of water while the engine which appeared to be very badly damaged was toppled over on the farther side of the embankment. Another third class compartment partially damaged was lying on its side just near the bridge. According to the officials on the spot “very few” escaped from the wrecked compartments.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...
Leaky state
Updated 09 Sep, 2025

Leaky state

Instead of finding scapegoats for data leak, the authority would be better served with a bit of self-reflection.
Cancer burden
09 Sep, 2025

Cancer burden

IT has been a long time coming. Finally, Pakistan is set to create a national cancer registry after President Asif...
Sign of hope
09 Sep, 2025

Sign of hope

HALFWAY through the T20 tri-nation series final, it seemed as if Pakistan had not done enough. Afghanistan were in...