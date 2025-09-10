E-Paper | September 10, 2025

DELAYED RESULTS

DELAYED RESULTS: The ineptitude of the Balochistan Public Service Commission (BPSC) has led to widespread frustration among candidates, with many expressing concerns over the lack of transparency and fairness. The withholding of results for months is affecting the candidates who have graduated and are eagerly waiting to start their professional careers. The commission needs to take immediate action to address these concerns and restore public trust. This can be achieved by implementing reforms, such as intro-ducing modern assessment techniques, ensuring transparency in the selection process, and providing candidates with timely access to their results. The BPSC must ensure that the recruitment process is fair, merit-based, and free from bias.

Noman Arbab Baloch
Panjgur

DRUGS IN JACOBABAD: The growing availability of narcotics in Jacobabad has become a grave concern for people. Drug peddlers are seen freely supplying illegal substances, including crystal meth and alcohol, to young people. Despite the visible scale of the problem, little has been done so far to dismantle these rapidly growing networks, or to arrange rehabilitation facilities for the victims. The government remains oblivious to the menace of drugs. It must treat this problem as a public health emergency. To curb drug availability, strengthening police crackdowns, improving border controls, and investing in awareness campaigns and rehabilitation centres are essential steps that are urgently needed.

Abdul Aziz Gulwani
Jacobabad

PARNALLA STREAM: The parnalla stream that runs along the service lane in Nazimabad has been partially covered by unauthorised construction. Originally, it was large enough to allow a truck to pass through it, but the stream is now obs-tructed, preventing it from serving its intended purpose of carrying the runoff efficiently and preventing urban flooding. The stream should be uncovered and cleaned to restore its original capacity.

Baqar Rizvi
Karachi

