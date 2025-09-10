CDA discusses improving environment, carbon credit programme

ISLAMABAD: City managers on Tuesday discussed measures aimed at improving environmental standards and the carbon credit programme in the capital, while another meeting discussed C sector’s development.

In first meeting, which was chaired by CDA chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa and attended by Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch, DG Environment and other senior officers, while the Ex Chief Conservator of Forests of the Sindh Government Hyder Raza and his team joined the meeting via Zoom”, reviewed in detail the measures related to Carbon Credits.”

According to a press release, the CDA chairman said that the civic agency has been implementing comprehensive planning to improve the environmental standards of Islamabad. He said that in this regard, the CDA aims to fully leverage global environmental frameworks such as carbon credits.

Mr Randhawa mentioned that to obtain carbon credits, the CDA is working on several projects, including converting brown land into green areas, upgrading the Gardnia Hub nursery, improving the solid waste management system, and the project of 160 electric buses.

Another meeting takes up C sector’s development

He said that these projects will not only reduce environmental pollution but will also help make the capital a sustainable and eco-friendly city in line with global standards.

According to the press release, the CDA chairman appreciated the experiences of the Sindh forest team and said that the CDA wishes to benefit from the Sindh government’s expertise and best experiences in the environmental sector.

He mentioned that in this connection, the Chief Conservator of Sindh Forests would provide technical support during the pre-documentation phase of the carbon credit programme to expedite and make the planning stages more effective regarding incorporation of carbon credit into the projects.

The CDA chairman said that major cities in Pakistan face climate change and environmental challenges, and cooperation between provinces and federal institutions is essential to address them.

He said that through inter-provincial cooperation, Pakistan can play a significant role in the global carbon credit programme.

Mr Randhawa said that both sides should ensure close contact and effective coordination, and a working mechanism between technical teams should be devised in this regard to ensure practical progress in the carbon credit programme in Islamabad.

Development of C series sectors

Meanwhile, in another meeting, CDA Chief and other officials concerned including DC Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon got briefing on sector C-14, C-15 and C-16.

During the briefing, the city managers were apprised that the base work for the road infrastructure in Sector C-14 will be completed this month.

The meeting was informed that necessary funds for the completion of development works in Sector C-14 have been released and work is progressing rapidly.

The meeting was informed that measures will also be taken to promote horticulture and environmentally friendly plantation in Sector C-14. In this regard, aesthetically pleasing landscaping and eco-friendly tree planting will be carried out on green belts and other areas. Similarly, the tender process for street lights regarding lighting arrangements has also been completed.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of development work in Sector C-15. The meeting was informed that drainage and sewerage work in Sector C-15 is progressing “rapidly: and will be completed soon, the press release said.

During discussion of sector C-16, the press release said, the meeting was briefed that road infrastructure work in Sector C-16 is also progressing rapidly and will be completed soon. The meeting was informed that work is being done on a priority basis to ensure the supply of electricity in Sectors C-15 and C-16.

The sources said that meeting slightly discussed other sectors and it was decided that another meeting will be held with special focus on sector I-12, I-15 and E-12.

The press release while quoting the CDAChairman, said that pace of work on all development projects should be accelerated, and every possible measure should be taken to provide quality residential facilities to the citizens.

He said the purpose of these measures is to meet the housing needs in view of Islamabad’s growing population.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025