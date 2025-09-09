PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah wins Senate by-election

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan won the Senate by-election from Punjab on Tuesday uncontested.

PTI had announced a boycott of the Senate by-election for the seat that fell vacant due to the disqualification of party senator Ejaz Chaudhry.

According to the Form-56, the government candidate Rana Sanaullah won by getting 250 votes.

The opposition completely boycotted the election process. Out of 363 members of the assembly, 251 cast their votes, and one vote was rejected.

More to follow.