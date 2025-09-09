From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Financial agreement

LONDON: It is now confidently expected in Paris that financial agreement between Bharat and Pakistan will be announced ... next week involving devaluation of the Pakistan rupee, says the Financial Editor of the Manchester Guardian, writing from Paris. De-valuation, he says, will bring the Pakistan rupee down to one shilling and eight pence or one shilling and nine pence while the Bharati rupee will remain at its present rate of one shilling and six pence.

An expert report by the International Monetary Fund will be basis of the agreement, he says. — Dawn-Express Service

[Meanwhile, according to an editorial note,] There appear to be too many “experts” in Paris... . Not only the world’s “highest monetary brains” have congregated there, but news agencies and newspapers also have sent their own “Financial editors”. So, speculation flows thick and fast. ...[C]hampagne also flows thick and fast. … The Manchester Guardian “expert’s” vision … whereby the Pakistani rupee is to go down to [shillings 1.8] ... or ... [1.9], could not have otherwise originated. … It would seem that along with the pound sterling a lot of other things have also depreciated in the UK.

