From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Action against NAP

RAWALPINDI: The Attorney-General, Mr Yahya Bakhtiar, today [Sept 8] submitted before the Supreme Court that the evidence produced before the court showed that [the] Government took action against the National Awami Party on the basis of the material brought to its notice from time to time. It was not a subjective decision, he argued. The [AG] commenced his closing address today before the court hearing Government reference on dissolution of [NAP]. The closing address was still inconclusive when the court rose for the day… . …Yahya Bakhtiar submitted that in his opening address of June 19, 20 and 23 last he gave an outline of the Government case… . …[H]e also drew attention of the court to the anti-Pakistan designs of NAP ... in support of the Government contention that this party was operating in a manner prejudicial to the integrity ... of Pakistan. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Beirut,] the Lebanese Cabinet met in emergency session ... as rival factions in … Tripoli blasted each other with ... gunfire, rockets and mortars. Police said at least 20 people were killed in the fighting between Muslim and Christian gangs.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025